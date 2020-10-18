Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold October meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC) to hold a one-day meeting on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 beginning at 9:00am at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. It will be the first formal TFWC meeting held at the refuge.

An update will be provided on the status of Asian carp to include distribution information, TVA’s Programmatic Environmental Assessment, USFWS funding and associated work plans for 2021 in the Tennessee/Cumberland and Lower Mississippi (Reelfoot) basins.

The Wildlife and Forestry Division will recognize the Wildlife Technician and Wildlife Biologist/Manager of the Year. The Biologist of the Year winner will also be competing for the Southeast Biologist of the Year, as part of the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA) virtual conference.

The Boating and Law Enforcement Division will also present a pair of annual awards. The Boating Officer of the Year and Part-time Boating Officer of the Year will be introduced to the commission.

