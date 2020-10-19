Donald Trump is Strengthening Border Security, Keeping Violent Criminals. Illegal Drugs Out of United States

Washington, D.C. – “Anyone who cares about establishing an orderly immigration system and ending the flow of illegal drugs, violent criminals and human traffickers coming across our southern border should take heart from the undeniable fact that President Donald Trump’s administration is winning the fight for border security,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd writes for Fox News.

“Israel and Bahrain on Sunday formally declared that they have made peace and established formal diplomatic relations, only the fourth such agreement between the Jewish state and an Arab country,” Raphael Ahren reports. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin represented the Trump Administration, which helped broker the deal. Read more in The Times of Israel.

“A top Federal Communications Commission staffer blasted Twitter” for freezing the New York Post’s Twitter account—while Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is still free to tweet. “The dictator—who once called for the destruction of Israel on the social media site—has posted at least six tweets since Wednesday, when The Post’s account was blocked,” Tamar Lapin reports for the New York Post.

“Health care in America is too bureaucratic, costly, and complex. Self-styled ‘progressive’ politicians claim they have a ‘remedy’ for that; namely, the creation of a new government-run health plan,” four policy experts from the Heritage Foundation write. “If progressives were to enact their massive demolition project, they claim that American health care will be superior . . . Don’t believe it.” Read more in The Daily Signal.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics