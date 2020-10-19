Gateway Chamber Orchestra brings together Great Music, Engaging Stories, Music Learning for Area School Children

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) mission includes serving the community in innovative ways, bringing musical culture to those around them.

Even during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the GCO has found new ways to achieve this goal.

The school year has changed drastically, but the GCO will still reach elementary school-aged children with a new, free video project that pairs award-winning children’s books with great music.

Funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Nashville Predators Foundation, the GCO’s Magical Music & Timeless Tales offers families with children in grades 3-5 in Montgomery County and Williamson County schools joyful and educational content in the classroom or right at home.

Each video episode includes a child’s book reading interspersed with specially selected music played by GCO musicians. Supplemental instructional materials prepared by classroom music teachers accompany each video. Episodes will release every other week beginning October 2020 through March 2021 and are accessible through district online resources.

About the Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings and inspiring educational programs. Led by Music Director Gregory Wolynec, the GCO performs in two permanent homes – The George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and The Franklin Theatre in Franklin.

For more information about the Gateway Chamber Orchestra, visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com

