Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces Warrant Search now available on their website
Clarksville, TN – The Warrant Search feature on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) website is operational.
To use the feature click on the following link: https://api.mcgtn.org/publicinquiry/warrant/search.
The information provided is for reference only. Further confirmation can be made by contacting the Warrants Division at 931.648.0611.
Do not make any attempt to apprehend an individual with a warrant on file. If you know the location of an individual with a warrant, please call 911.
Non-custodial fingerprint services provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are available on Tuesdays between 9:00am–11:00am and 1:00pm to 3:00pm.
No appointment necessary. Cost is $5.00.
Non-custodial fingerprint services are for pre-employment purposes only.
If you are acquiring fingerprints as part of your conceal carry permit application, you will need to set-up an appointment with IdentiGo or the UPS Store.
