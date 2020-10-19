Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announces Warrant Search now available on their website

October 19, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Warrant Search feature on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) website is operational.

To use the feature click on the following link:  https://api.mcgtn.org/publicinquiry/warrant/search.

The information provided is for reference only. Further confirmation can be made by contacting the Warrants Division at 931.648.0611.

Do not make any attempt to apprehend an individual with a warrant on file.  If you know the location of an individual with a warrant, please call 911.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Search

Non-custodial fingerprint services provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are available on Tuesdays between 9:00am–11:00am and 1:00pm to 3:00pm. 

No appointment necessary. Cost is $5.00.

Non-custodial fingerprint services are for pre-employment purposes only.

If you are acquiring fingerprints as part of your conceal carry permit application, you will need to set-up an appointment with IdentiGo or the UPS Store. 


