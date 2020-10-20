AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices Fall One Cent

Clarksville has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – AAA reports that Tennessee gas prices dropped by a penny, on average, over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.93 which is a penny less than one month ago and 41 cents less than one year ago.

“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports helped push pump prices lower on the week,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s likely that motorists will continue to see pump prices decline this week.”

Quick Facts

90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.73 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Gasoline demand, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), back tracked for the week ending October 9th, decreasing from 8.90 million b/d to 8.58 million b/d. Lower demand, even as total domestic stocks decreased by 1.6 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl and imports fell to their lowest rate since Sept. 18, has contributed to pump price decreases for the majority of the country.

Today’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by eight cents to settle at $40.88. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to market concern regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide.

As more social restrictions are introduced, crude demand will likely decline. The price drop occurred despite EIA’s new weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.8 million bbl to 489.1 million bbl. For this week, ongoing demand concerns could cause prices to decrease further.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($1.97), Nashville ($1.96), Jackson ($1.96)

metro markets – Memphis ($1.97), Nashville ($1.96), Jackson ($1.96) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($1.85), Cleveland ($1.88), Clarksville ($1.89)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $1.930 $1.933 $1.944 $1.940 $2.341 Chattanooga $1.845 $1.849 $1.865 $1.862 $2.270 Knoxville $1.895 $1.898 $1.907 $1.930 $2.270 Memphis $1.965 $1.965 $1.973 $1.955 $2.360 Nashville $1.961 $1.967 $1.979 $1.979 $2.395 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics