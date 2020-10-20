Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices Fall One Cent

October 20, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

AAANashville, TN – AAA reports that Tennessee gas prices dropped by a penny, on average, over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $1.93 which is a penny less than one month ago and 41 cents less than one year ago. 

“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports helped push pump prices lower on the week,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s likely that motorists will continue to see pump prices decline this week.”

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in nation. (AAA)

Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in nation. (AAA)

Quick Facts

  • 90% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.00
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.73 for regular unleaded
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.23 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee remains the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Gasoline demand, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), back tracked for the week ending October 9th, decreasing from 8.90 million b/d to 8.58 million b/d. Lower demand, even as total domestic stocks decreased by 1.6 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl and imports fell to their lowest rate since Sept. 18, has contributed to pump price decreases for the majority of the country.

Today’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Fridays formal trading session, WTI decreased by eight cents to settle at $40.88. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to market concern regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide.

As more social restrictions are introduced, crude demand will likely decline. The price drop occurred despite EIA’s new weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.8 million bbl to 489.1 million bbl. For this week, ongoing demand concerns could cause prices to decrease further.

 


Tennessee Regional Prices

  • Most expensive metro markets –  Memphis ($1.97), Nashville ($1.96), Jackson ($1.96)
  • Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($1.85), Cleveland ($1.88), Clarksville ($1.89)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0

Monday

Sunday

Week Ago

Month Ago

One Year Ago

Tennessee

$1.930

$1.933

$1.944

$1.940

$2.341

Chattanooga

$1.845

$1.849

$1.865

$1.862

$2.270

Knoxville

$1.895

$1.898

$1.907

$1.930

$2.270

Memphis

$1.965

$1.965

$1.973

$1.955

$2.360

Nashville

$1.961

$1.967

$1.979

$1.979

$2.395

Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 


About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives