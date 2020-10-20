Austin Peay State University’s 36th Annual Percussion Halloween Concert to be held virtual October 30th

Clarksville, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Frank N. Stein, Mr. Ghost and Ms. Pumpkin from visiting the Austin Peay State University campus later this month for the APSU Percussion Ensemble’s 36th Annual Halloween Concert at 7:30pm on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

But to keep these ghoulish guests – and the entire community safe – the popular event will be live-streamed on the APSU Music Department Facebook Page. This year’s concert will only feature one show with no admission fee.

“I’d still like to support Loaves & Fishes (and honestly, they probably need help more than ever!), so if you want to contribute, go to their website, Loaves & Fishes or swing by the Music/Mass Communication Building and drop your donation (two cans of food) into the Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert Garbage Can, located just outside the front door of the building,” David Steinquest, Austin Peay State University professor of percussion, said. “Be careful with it! That’s a real musical instrument!”

This year’s concert features music from the Row-Loff Productions Concert Library (published by Chris Brooks and Chris Crockarell), and yes, they will appear on the concert to provide their disruptive moments of mayhem! The event will feature classical transcriptions, including Richard Strauss’ Thus Sprach Zarathustra (music from 2001: A Space Odyssey), Gounod’s Funeral March for a Marionette (the Alfred Hitchcock Theme), Kodaly’s Viennese Musical Clock, Bartok’s Allegro barbaro and Prokofiev’s March from The Love for Three Oranges.

“There will be two ‘all-drum’ pieces, Tridecagon and Witch Doctor, and I will go on record stating that the usually disparaged and maligned garbage can will have its moment in the spotlight on All About Dat Trash!” Steinquest said.

The stage will still be festively decorated! The ensemble will still be clad in spooky costumes! And as usual, Steinquest’s costume will be top secret!

“So, although we must be socially distanced, please still ‘come’ to the APSU Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert,” he said. “I assure you a good time will still be had by all!”

