|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Nashville Sounds team with Red Cross to host Blood Drive at First Horizon Park, November 11th
Blue Collar President Donald Trump
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump is on his way to Pennsylvania, one of many states where this Administration’s blue-collar, middle-class agenda is making a difference.
In fact, according to a report earlier this year, since President Trump took office:
That’s no accident. President Donald Trump’s economic agenda is tailor-made to rebuild our great American middle class, transferring power from white-collar professionals to workers, small businesses, manufacturers, and others once left behind by globalization.
It’s about more than cutting taxes and growing our economy—although both are important. It’s about eliminating unnecessary degree requirements that help the privileged but hurt skilled workers. It’s about ending overregulation that creates jobs for lawyers but kills jobs for manufacturers and energy producers. It’s about fixing trade deals that boost multinational corporations but ship jobs to China and Mexico.
President Trump is fighting for the forgotten Americans once sidelined by our country’s own politicians, both Democrat and Republican. Today, these politicians are at it again, calling for endless lockdowns and blaming fellow Americans for a pandemic that started in China that has already infected over 40 million people globally.
Now, the President is leading a Great American Comeback that has seen over 1.4 million manufacturing and construction jobs return in just the past five months alone.
Our political class today spends too much time trying to impress one another and too little time working for you. Fortunately, under President Trump, their unchecked power is shrinking—while the power of blue-collar, working Americans grows each day.
President Donald Trump’s Plan for Pennsylvania: All Job Creation is Local
More: Incomes hit record high and poverty hit record low in 2019
SectionsPolitics
TopicsChina, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Democrats, Donald J. Trump, Economy, Poverty, U.S. President, Unemployment Rate, Washington D.C., WHO, World Health Organization
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed