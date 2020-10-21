Nashville Sounds team with Red Cross to host Blood Drive at First Horizon Park, November 11th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today it has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at First Horizon Park on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020.

The Veterans Day blood drive is limited to the first 50 participants. Those interested in donating blood are required to sign up at www.redcrossblood.org (Code: NASHVILLESOUNDS). Appointments are available from 10:00am–3:00pm in 15-minute increments and will take place in the Brauer Lounge at First Horizon Park.

All blood drive participants will be subject to a temperature check at the door. Anybody with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside First Horizon Park.

Pursuant to Order 8 issued by the Metro Department of Health on June 17th, guests 13 and older will be required to wear masks at First Horizon Park while entering, exiting, and moving around the ballpark. Participants should expect to be at the ballpark for about one hour.

All participants will receive a 15% discount to Third and Home the day of the blood drive. Third and Home opens at 11:00am on Wednesdays.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

About the American Red Cross

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill the need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. Download the Red Cross Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999.

Schedule appointments, view your blood type and results of your mini-physical, and track your donations.

