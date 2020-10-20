Tennessee Department of Health launches New COVID-19 Website

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group today announced the launch of a new website to provide COVID-19 Coronavirus data, additional health information and relevant updates to Tennesseans. The site is now available at COVID19.tn.gov.

“This new site will help Tennesseans quickly and easily find important information as they navigate decisions for themselves and their families,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We are committed to acting in the most transparent manner possible and are continuously working to ensure we provide timely and relevant data.”

The new COVID19.tn.gov website is designed to streamline and simplify some of the most frequently requested COVID-19 Coronavirus data for both desktop and mobile users. The site offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted.

“We’re pleased to offer this new tool to help Tennesseans make decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We continue to promote data transparency and provide up-to-date information to Tennesseans to protect their health and prosperity.”

The site offers a screening tool for individuals to assess their risk of COVID-19 Coronavirus and practical tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee communities. A comprehensive map of testing sites across the state is also included. Information is tailored for groups such as individuals, families, educators and business owners.

The new COVID-19 website supplements information that will remain available on the TDH agency page. TDH will continue to provide updated COVID-19 case counts at 2 p.m. Central time daily.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.

Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

