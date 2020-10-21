Austin Peay State University students turn professor’s short story collection into audio book

Clarksville, TN – An Austin Peay State University (APSU) fiction writer has teamed up with the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance on an audiobook project that will help raise money for deserving students.

In 2011, Barry Kitterman, author and APSU professor of languages and literature, published his short story collection, “From the San Joaquin,” through Southern Methodist University Press.

The 13 loosely connected stories delved into the everyday lives and struggles of regular people living in the San Joaquin Valley in California.

“These are sturdy, no-nonsense, character-driven stories that make turning the pages a necessity as a well as a pleasure,” Steve Yarbrough, author of “Safe from the Neighbors,” said. “Kitterman’s book is superb.”

As the years passed, Kitterman began thinking of turning the collection into an audiobook.

“My father is still alive, though he has been blind for quite a few years, and I’ve wanted to make the stories available to him for a long time,” he said.

That’s what led Kitterman to Talon Beeson, APSU associate professor of theatre and dance. Beeson is a well-known voice actor and author of “Starting Your Career In Voice-Overs.” The two professors decided to collaborate on a project that would provide students with real-world experience while also helping out their departments.

Earlier this year, a diverse group of Austin Peay State University students narrated 12 stories from Kitterman’s collection. The project stalled in the spring because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, but since recordings could be made anywhere, the students and professors soon resumed their work. The group eventually recorded more than 10 hours of material.

“This is a new medium for the students,” Beeson said, “so learning the style and performance has been an exciting experience.”

Where to find the book

The audiobook version of “From the San Joaquin” is now exclusively available on www.audible.com for $10.99.

“I’m looking forward to having the stories available in this format,” Kitterman said.

Proceeds will go to a scholarship fund for Austin Peay State University Theatre & Dance and APSU Languages & Literature students.

“This is yet another way that APSU is preparing our students for the competitive entertainment industry and dealing with COVID-19 at the same time,” Beeson added.

To visit www.audible.com, click here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics