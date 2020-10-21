Clarksville-Montgomery County Officials Plead for Residents to be Vigilant against COVID-19

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County is seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases which have grown considerably over the last 14-day period in comparison to the previous 14 days.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County COVID-19 Dashboard shows an average of 23.93 new cases per day for the previous 14-day period in contrast with the current 14-day period daily rate of 38.67 or a 62% increase in daily cases in the most recent two-week period.

“Our County is trending upward in the number of COVID-19 cases. We are letting our guard down by not taking the precautions our local health department and the U.S. Center for Disease Control has asked us to take,” Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said.

It is imperative that we get back on track in and outside our homes, our places of employment, and when going in and out of businesses. I am making a plea with all businesses in Montgomery County to require masks for workers and patrons just as we do in local government offices. If we all do our part, there is no need for a mandate” stated Mayor Durrett.

“Please continue to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and wash your hands frequently. Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe and virus-free,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Although Montgomery County remains in a good position with an adequate amount of hospital beds currently available, reports from the Tennessee Department of Health show that the number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases are on the rise not just in Montgomery County but throughout the state of Tennessee.

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, announced earlier today that hospitalizations are up over 50% in Tennessee since October 1st. Reports indicate that some hospitals across the state are struggling to keep up with the number of ICU beds needed to care for COVID-19 related patients.

“It is important not to gather with family and friends who have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to dire COVID-19 consequences. These conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), heart conditions, immunocompromised state, obesity and severe obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking, and Type 2 diabetes mellitus. Fifty-one of our residents have died this year from COVID-19.

Even small gatherings can be opportune places for the virus to spread. It is our individual responsibility to do all we can to protect those who are most at risk” said Montgomery County Health Director Joey Smith.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also announced today that the Tennessee Department of Health has made COVID-19 Coronavirus related updates to their web site to include a dashboard for each county in the state.

“It’s that time of year when people are experiencing sinus issues and the flu season has also started, so we need to be more cautious than ever about our health. Although COVID-19 is not the flu or sinuses, the initial symptoms can be very similar. It is important to get tested for COVID-19 so we can stop the spread of this virus and stay home if you are experiencing symptoms until you have your test results,” added Smith.

Free testing by the Montgomery County Health Department is available at Civitan Park, located at 650 Bellamy Lane, every Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

To see the latest COVID-19 Coronavirus reports on Montgomery County visit mcgtn.org.

