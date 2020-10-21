Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Halloween Event at Fort Defiance

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, October 30th, 2020, prepare yourself for haunting historical tales of woe and terror! Fort Defiance will be hosting their annual Halloween at the Fort from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. The event is recommended for ages 8 and over.

Visitors are invited to gather around the bonfire and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate while listening to local ghost stories.

“Clarksville and the surrounding areas have a rich history of Native Americans, the Civil War, and more,” said William Parker, the Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance.

“With all that history comes scary tales that are perfect for Halloween,” Parker stated.

In order to maintain social distancing, A limited number of 40 patrons will be allowed into this event on a first come, first serve basis.

For information about Fort Defiance visit ClarksvilleParkRec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

