United States Gasoline Demand, Supply, Imports Decline on the Week Along with Gas Prices

Tampa, FL – Gasoline demand, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), back tracked for the week ending October 9th, 2020 decreasing from 8.90 million b/d to 8.58 million b/d.

Lower demand, even as total domestic stocks decreased by 1.6 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl and imports fell to their lowest rate since September 18th, has contributed to pump price decreases for the majority of the country.

“Today’s national average is $2.16, which is two cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson.

“Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports pushed the national and 44 state gas price averages cheaper on the week,” McGee stated.

On the week, a few Mid-West states saw much larger decreases: Indiana (-6 cents), Michigan (-6 cents), Ohio (-5 cents) and Kentucky (-5 cents), which could be attributed to an increase in regional stock. A penny gas price increase was seen in these states since last Monday: Utah ($2.40), New Jersey ($2.24), Alaska ($2.50), Georgia ($2.00), South Dakota ($2.10) and Hawaii ($3.24).

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases: Indiana (-6 cents), Washington, D.C. (-6 cents), Michigan (-6 cents), Ohio (-5 cents), Kentucky (-5 cents), Florida (-4 cents), Wisconsin (-3 cents), West Virginia (-3 cents), South Carolina (-3 cents) and North Carolina (-3 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Mississippi ($1.84), Missouri ($1.84), Texas ($1.85), Oklahoma ($1.87), Arkansas ($1.87), Louisiana ($1.89), Alabama ($1.90), South Carolina ($1.91), Tennessee ($1.93) and Kansas ($1.94).

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by eight cents to settle at $40.88. Domestic crude prices decreased at the end of last week due to market concern regarding an increase in coronavirus infections worldwide. As more social restrictions are introduced, crude demand will likely decline.

The price drop occurred despite EIA’s new weekly report showing that total domestic crude inventories declined by 3.8 million bbl to 489.1 million bbl. For this week, ongoing demand concerns could cause prices to decrease further.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics