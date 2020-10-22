Austin Peay State University adds Downtown Parking options for Public

Clarksville, TN – In an effort to meet public demand for Downtown Clarksville parking, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Parking Office has opened parking lots at Fourth Street and Main Street for public use.

The lots – 28, 29 and 30 – had been reserved for Austin Peay State University students and employees, but the University has opened them for public paid parking seven days a week.

Fees are $2.00 per hour or $5.00 per day plus a $.35 transaction fee, all payable through mobile devices. Daily parking expires at midnight.

“We have received several requests from community members to park near the downtown area,” Rasheda Smith, director of APSU’s Parking and Transportation, said. “These lots are underutilized by our permit holders. Our Parking Committee recommended opening certain parking lots for community parking to meet public demand.”

APSU employees and students who have registered vehicles for campus parking can still use the lots without paying the fees. Austin Peay’s Office of Public Safety will monitor the lots 24 hours per day, seven days a week using the University’s zero-emission vehicle equipped with license plate recognition scanners.

Austin Peay State University purchased this property in 2011 from the Jenkins family to meet the goals of the campus masterplan and the University’s Strategic Plan. Buying the property helped Austin Peay State University connect to the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

These parking lots provide the campus community and visitors with additional access to dining, entertainment and other downtown amenities, by meeting a growing demand for downtown parking.

For maps and additional information on university parking, visit the Austin Peay State University’s parking page at www.apsu.edu/parking.

