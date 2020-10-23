Austin Peay State University’s Candlelight Ball to be held May 8th

Clarksville, TN – Last spring, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused Austin Peay State University (APSU) to cancel its premier social event, the Candlelight Ball, for the first time in 36 years.

The ball, which raises money for vital student scholarships, is set to return next spring, and organizers are working to keep the annual celebration from suffering another disruption.

Instead of hosting the event in March – which has been a tradition for years – the ball will now take place on May 8th, 2021, at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Nashville.

“Even though we knew it was the right thing to do, we were all saddened about having to cancel last year’s ball,” Nikki Loos Peterson, director of alumni relations, said. “This event is both a great cause and a chance for our alumni and friends to reconnect, and I’m so thankful that the ball’s co-chairs Kathryn Minniehan and Kayla Morgan are so committed to providing us with another great event.”

During next May’s 37th Annual Candlelight Ball celebration, the University also will honor last year’s award winners – Sammy Stuard, recipient of the Wendell H. Gilbert Award, and Kevin and Rhonda Kennedy, recipients of the Spirit of Austin Peay Award.

The awards honor those who have significantly contributed to Austin Peay State University through sustained service, made a generous contribution to the University, or brought recognition to APSU through their success. The honorees exemplify excellence and integrity and their accomplishments inspire others.

Next spring’s Candlelight Ball will begin at 6:00pm at the hotel with a cocktail hour. Dinner will be served at 7:00pm, and the award ceremony and dancing will start at 8:00pm.

For information, contact the Austin Peay State University Alumni Office at 931.221.7979.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics