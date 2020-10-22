Clarksville Gas and Water Department joins “Imagine a Day Without Water”

Event raises awareness about the value of our water system

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department joined elected officials, water utilities, community leaders, educators, and businesses from across the country as part of the sixth annual ”Imagine a Day Without Water,” a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water.

Led by the Value of Water Campaign, a thousand organizations across the country will raise awareness about not taking water for granted and the crucial need for investment in our nation’s water systems.

Turning on the tap for clean, safe drinking water, and flushing the toilet with no second thought about what happens to wastewater, are actions most Americans take for granted every day.

But this year as our community dealt with the public health crisis from COVID-19 Coronavirus, we saw that reliable water service is something we depend on to protect our health and economy.

Our nation’s water infrastructure is aging and in need of investment. A day without water service is a public health and an economic disaster: a single nationwide day without water service would put our entire economy at risk.

“As we ‘Imagine a Day Without Water,’ we all should take time to pause and notice the impact that our Gas & Water Department has on our day-to-day quality of life,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Our high-quality water system is vital to the health and success of our growing community, and we must all commit to ensuring a sustainable water future for our city for generations to come.”

Investment in our drinking water and wastewater systems is a pathway to economic recovery. Renewing our aging infrastructure will create jobs, protect public health, and avoid massive costs that will come if we allow these systems to continue to deteriorate.

Clarksville Gas and Water invites you to participate in an online trivia quiz to learn about your local water system and the value of essential water in our lives at https://www.cityofclarksville.com/1011/Imagine-a-Day-Without-Water. Please visit the Imagine a Day Without Water web page for a variety of fun water activities for kids at https://imagineadaywithoutwater.org/home-learners.

“It’s important that we join the nation to raise awareness about the essential role water plays in our daily lives and the importance of maintaining a reliable infrastructure to deliver safe drinking water to our homes,” said Mark Riggins, Gas & Water General Manager.

“We’re thrilled that Clarksville Gas & Water is a part of Imagine a Day Without Water. This national day of action educates our neighbors and public officials about the essential role water plays in all of our lives,” said Radhika Fox, CEO of the US Water Alliance and Director of the Value of Water Campaign. “This year showed us the critical importance of water service to safeguard public health and the economy. But the infrastructure and service it takes to bring water to our homes and businesses and take it away is not free and can’t be taken for granted. We all need to educate ourselves about where our water comes from and the investment these critical systems need.”

Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for diverse organizations, from environmental advocates to coffee shops, aquariums to car washes, city halls to water utilities, to talk about how water is important to them. Over the past five years, it has provided a platform for educating the public and advocating for leaders to prioritize investing in water today, so in the future no American will have to imagine a day without water.

Learn more at www. imagineadaywithoutwater.org and follow the conversation on social media at #ValueWater.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics