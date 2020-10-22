|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold final Movies in the Park for 2020 on October 24th
Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes
Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 24th, 2020, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Movies in the Park presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams will take place for the final time of 2020 at Liberty Park Athletic Field.
Disney’s 2019 release “The Lion King” will be the movie, and activities will begin at 4:00pm, followed by the movie at sunset, which is around 6:15pm.
Pre-show activities will include K-LOVE 97.1 on-site, face painting and crafts with Little Learners University, and an animal balloon show with Magician Russ Nowack. Guests also are invited to wear costumes for a Halloween Costume Showcase presented by K-Love.
Food will be available for purchase from Skyline American Grill, The Bona Fide Pops serving cider and coffee, and Loaves and Fishes TN popping popcorn will be on-site for guests to enjoy.
Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said Movies in the Park has been a perfect event for 2020.
“We all know this year has been unprecedented, but Movies in the Park was an event we felt could be safe for the public during this time,” Houts said. “It’s been successful and we’re glad everyone has enjoyed it.”
The following safety guidelines remain in place:
Additional Movies in the Park sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team, Youth Villages, and Walmart.
For more about Movies in the Park, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com or call 931.645.7476.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAltra Federal Credit Union, Bona Fide Pops, Clarksville, Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department, Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Clarksville TN, Disney, Face Masks, K-Love 97.1, Liberty Park, Liberty Park Athletic Field, Loaves and Fishes, Maggie Houts, Movies in the Park, popcorn, Russ Nowack, Skyline American Grill, Social Distancing, The Lion King, Urgent Team, Walmart, Youth Villages
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed