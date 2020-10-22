Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for Kidnapping, Vehicle Theft

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) investigators have taken a man into custody for vehicle theft and kidnapping.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 around 7:00pm at the Dollar General in the 1300 block of Dover Road.

A 2007 Dodge Nitro, with a sleeping child inside, was stolen from the parking lot of the Dollar General while the owner was in the store picking up a few items. Deputies were dispatched to search the area and located the vehicle in the 1000 block of Ross Lane. The child was located unharmed in the vehicle.

Christopher Nicholas Lee O’Quinn, 27, was taken into custody and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, theft, and evading arrest. O’Quinn’s bond set at $140,000.

Anyone with additional information on this crime can call Investigator Hunt at 931.648.0611 ext. 13422, submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App, or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

