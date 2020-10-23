Washington, D.C. – “Under immense pressure by the media and other Democratic operatives, at a time when nearly all global leaders were using the pandemic as an excuse to seize greater control, Donald Trump did not,” Mollie Hemingway writes in The Federalist.



“Whether it’s not seizing power at a time nearly all other executives have, not launching wars in the manner of his predecessors, or not ignoring the campaign promises he made, some of President Donald Trump’s greatest accomplishments are what he hasn’t done.”

“Across the globe, the [Chinese Communist Party] aims to spread propaganda, restrict speech, and exploit personal data to malign ends. The United States, accordingly, cannot simply ignore the CCP’s ideological objectives. Washington must understand that the fight against Chinese aggression first requires recognizing it and defending ourselves against it,” National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien writes for Foreign Affairs.

“President Donald Trump often says that his ‘America First’ foreign policy does not mean ‘America Alone.’ Nowhere is this better exemplified than in the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement . . . [USMCA] replaces the outdated, ineffective North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and better positions the American economy and its private sector for success,” Deputy Energy Secretary Mark Menezes writes in Townhall.

“Americans expect their air, water, and land to be clean. In the Trump Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is intently focused on meeting these expectations. This focus has paid off. Since 2017, criteria air pollutant emissions have fallen 7 percent, making air quality the best it’s been since modern recordkeeping began,” Assistant EPA Administrator Susan Bodine writes for RealClearEnergy.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics