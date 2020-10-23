APSU Softball to finish fall practice with annual Red and Black World Series

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will conclude its fall team workouts over the next few days, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors play their annual Red and Black World Series.

The three-game series between two squads, that were picked from the current roster by team captains Emily Harkleroad (Black Team) and Lexi Osowski (Red Team), is scheduled to begin on Friday, with Game 2 being played on Monday and the Game 3 finale set for Wednesday, with all three games starting at 3:00pm each day.

“We look forward to ending our fall with the Red and Black World Series,” head coach Kassie Stanfill said. “All fall we’ve been having inter-squad games, but we typically mix up the teams each time, so now having two set teams for a three-game series we’re hoping it brings out even more of the competitive edge for them and we get to see some good things over these three games.”

The past two Red and Black World Series have both gone to a decisive Game 3 outcome to decide the winner.

“Both teams we feel had a good draft and are evenly matched with talent,” Stanfill said. “With that being said, there should be good games and I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t come down to the final game to have a winner, just like the past two years.”

Joining Harkleroad (P/UTL) on the Black Team will be: Alex Grubbs (OF), Bailey Shorter (OF), Drew Dudley (IF), Mackenzie Gareau (IF), Brooke Pfefferle (IF), Morgan McMahon (OF), Emily Moore (UT), Shelby Harpe (P/1B), Harley Mullins (P), Kaitlin Woodruff (IF), Maddie Berner (OF) and Mea Clark (C).

Along with Osowski, the Red Team will consist of: Kelsey Gray (OF/C), Kendyl Weinzapfel (OF), Jordan Benefiel (P), Brett Jackson (C), Riley Suits (C), Katie Keen (OF), Mallori Nesbit (IF), Kelsey Gross (P/1B), Ali King (IF), Katelyn Smith (C/3B), Alyssa Archuleta (IF) and Maddie Boykin (3B).

And just having a series this fall is also a testament to the program’s ability to navigate its way through the COVID-19 Coronavirus challenges this fall and the protocols set up to protect the players and coaches as well as being the final springboard to get ready for a challenging spring schedule in 2021.

“All fall safety has been our main concern day in and day out,” Stanfill said. “We’ve had awesome protocols that we’ve had in place and our administration has done a really good job of creating the protocols and then our sports performance staff has been doing a great job of making sure we are staying healthy.

“As for the spring, we’ve been talking about what it looks like and the new Ohio Valley Conference tournament (format) this year in that only the top four teams are being allowed for the tournament. So, we are just trying to continue to light the fire under our athletes, keep pushing them and remind them of why to do what we do every day and that’s to win an OVC championship.”

