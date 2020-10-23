Clarksville Police Department to reopen Lobbies to Public

Clarksville, TN – Lobbies at Clarksville Police Department offices will reopen to the public on Monday, October 26th, 2020 after being closed earlier this month because of several positive COVID-19 tests among administrative staff.

CPD office lobbies will now be open from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday. The lobby at Police Headquarters, 135 Commerce Street, has a visitor occupancy limit of six persons. Precinct offices at 1584 Vista Lane and 211 Cunningham Lane are smaller, so they have a visitor occupancy limit of two persons.

Reopening comes with a few modifications. Visitors should:

Wear face coverings.

Wait outside the lobby until an opening is available.

Practice social distancing while in the lobby or waiting outside.

Call for assistance instead of coming into an office if they are not feeling well.

To enhance social distancing and reduce potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, citizens are still encouraged to limit office visits when possible and contact CPD by phone or email:

For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

For general information, dial 931.472.3600 from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday.

To request a copy of a police report, send an email to *protected email*

