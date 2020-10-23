Tennessee Titans play Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium in Battle of Unbeatens

Tennessee Titans (5-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0)

Sunday, October 25th, 2020 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans host the Pittsburgh Steelers this week in a battle of 5-0 teams. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, October 25th, 2020.

The Titans are undefeated through five games for the second time in franchise history and for the first time since they went 10-0 to begin the 2008 campaign. Pittsburgh is perfect through five games for the first time since 1978. The NFL’s only other undefeated team is the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks.

The two teams were originally slated to meet on October 4th, but the game was postponed due to the Titans’ COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. The rescheduling by the NFL required both clubs to take their bye immediately in Week 4, the Steelers’ matchup with the Baltimore Ravens to be moved from this week to next week, and the Ravens’ bye to be moved up to this week.

The Titans’ game against the Steelers marks their third consecutive game hosting fans at Nissan Stadium. Ticket sales to season ticket members were limited to 15 percent of the venue’s normal capacity. The number of fans allowed this season has the potential to increase to 21 percent of the venue’s normal capacity under current U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Detailed information on the team’s Safe Stadium Plan can be found at www.tennesseetitans.com/safestadium

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle, analyst Charles Davis and reporter Evan Washburn.

Fans can livestream the game on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Larry Kahn and analyst Mark Carrier will have the call.

Tennessee Titans Remain Unbeaten

Last week the Titans hosted the AFC South rival Houston Texans and produced a dramatic 42-36 overtime win. Ryan Tannehill’s seven-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and the subsequent extra point by Stephen Gostkowski tied the score at 36-36 with four seconds on the clock in regulation. Then, on the first possession of overtime, Derrick Henry produced a 53-yard reception to help set up his game-winning five-yard touchdown run four plays later.

Tennessee became the fourth team in NFL history, including playoffs, to have a 300-yard passer (364 by Tannehill), a 200-yard rusher (212 by Henry) and a 100-yard receiver (113 by tight end Anthony Firkser). Tannehill and Henry became the first NFL duo to combine for a 350-yard passing performance and a 200-yard rushing total.

The Titans totaled 601 net yards to set a new franchise record. It is the highest single-game yardage total in the NFL through six weeks in 2020.

Henry’s first touchdown of the contest came on a 94-yard run, matching Chris Johnson for the second-longest run in franchise history. Henry, who previously in his career recorded a 99-yard touchdown run, became the NFL’s second player with multiple career touchdown runs of 94-plus yards, joining Lamar Miller.

About the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers hosted the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns last week and cruised to a 38-7 victory. The win kept them at the top of the division standings in front of the Ravens (5-1), Browns (4-2) and Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1). Mike Tomlin is in his 14th season in Pittsburgh. He has led his club to six AFC North titles, most recently in 2017, and has guided the Steelers to the playoffs eight times, including two trips to the Super Bowl (XLIII and XLV).

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl winner, is in his 17th NFL season. In addition to holding virtually every major passing record in Steelers history, he has the eighth-most passing touchdowns in NFL history (374) and the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history (57,723). He was limited to two appearances in 2019 before landing on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

