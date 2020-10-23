|
Tennessee Vols football takes on #2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium, Saturday
Tennessee (2-2) vs. #2 Alabama (4-0)
Saturday, October 24th, 2020 | 2:30pm CT
Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Saturday’s contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103rd meeting between the two storied programs.
Tickets for Saturday’s game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 12:30pm CT.
Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on CBS with Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (sideline) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 2:39pm CT.
Fans can also listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 133, XM Ch. 191, Internet Ch. 962).
Bob Kesling (PxP), Tim Priest (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. The “Kickoff Call-In Show” begins at 1:00pm.
John Sadak and Derek Rackley will also call the game for Westwood One national radio.
Need To Know
Gameday Health & Safety Measures
Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) are required for all guests as they enter, exit and move around Neyland Stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.
Physical distancing measures have been put in place, including physically distanced line queues, marked barriers and social distancing reminders. A significant number of hand washing opportunities, including hand sanitizers and portable hand-washing stations have been added inside Neyland Stadium.
Additional cleaning and sanitization measures have been implemented. This includes high touch-point areas being cleaned more frequently and providing additional hand-sanitizing locations.
For a complete overview of this season’s health and safety measures, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.
The Fourth Saturday in October
To’o To’o Leading the Defense
Series History
Crimson Tide lead series, 57-38-7
The Vols hung tough with the top-ranked Tide in Tuscaloosa last season despite losing 35-13. The Big Orange held Alabama’s high-powered offense to season lows in points (35), passing yards (233) and total yards (373).
About the Alabama Crimson Tide
The Crimson Tide have been one the most impressive teams in the country this season thanks to a high-powered offense that leads the SEC and ranks fifth nationally in total offense (561.3 ypg). Alabama also leads the league and ranks second in the country in scoring offense (48.5 ppg) and passing offense (393.0 ypg).
Redshirt junior QB Mac Jones has put up huge numbers so far this season. The Florida native leads the conference and ranks second in the nation in passing yards per game (379.5) after throwing for more than 400 yards in each of the past three games.
Jones’ 12 passing touchdowns are second in the SEC and seventh nationally. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (139.3) and DeVonta Smith (120.8) both rank in the top 10 nationally in receiving yards per game, coming in at fourth and seventh, respectively. Senior RB Najee Harris enters Saturday’s contest as the SEC’s leading rusher at 124.8 yards per game and leads Alabama with 11 touchdowns this season.
While extremely talented, Alabama has had some subpar performances defensively this season, ranking seventh in the conference in scoring defense (28.8 ppg) entering the weekend. Senior LB Dylan Moses leads the team with 37 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Freshman DB Malachi Moore is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
