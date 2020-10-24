AAA partners with Tennessee Highway Safety Office to Offer Traffic Safety Scholarship

Nashville, TN – The Auto Club Group (AAA) joins the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for the second year to offer the Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award.

The THSO and AAA – The Auto Club Group will reward one exemplary high school senior in Tennessee with a $3,000 scholarship for working with the THSO’s Reduce TN Crashes program to improve teen driver safety within their local community.

All high school seniors in Tennessee are encouraged to apply. In order to be considered, the student must be a current high school senior who will attend a college or university in Tennessee.

The student must be nominated by a principal, teacher, mentor, or school resource officer. The student is also required to write an essay explaining how they participated in Reduce TN Crashes activities during the 2017 – 2021 school years to educate other students about driver safety.

Each application submission will be judged based on the quality and content of the student nomination and essay. The scholarship will be awarded to the student who best demonstrates strong leadership skills, school involvement, volunteerism, and advocacy for teen driver safety. In order to apply, the student must register their high school at www.ReduceTNCrashes.org then submit the student nomination and essay to www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/Scholarship by March 31st, 2021.

In May 2020, the first Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award was granted to Ms. Dana White during her senior year at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough. Ms. White now attends East Tennessee State University to pursue a degree in nursing. The second Reduce TN Crashes Scholarship Award recipient will be announced in May 2021.

For more information, visit www.ReduceTNCrashes.org/Scholarship or contact *protected email* .

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Tennessee Highway Safety Office

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is a division of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security advocating for traffic safety. The THSO works in tandem with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to implement statewide programs addressing occupant protection, impaired driving, speed enforcement, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and crash data collection and analysis. Programs administered by the THSO are 100 percent federally funded.

The THSO’s mission is to effectively develop, implement, and evaluate these programs. To learn more, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

