Tennessee Titans series history against Pittsburgh Steelers
Nashville, TN – There have been 78 combined regular season and postseason meetings between the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers and Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry that dates back to 1970. The Steelers lead the series 46-32.
There is no other team the Titans/Oilers have met in their history as often as the Steelers, with the Cincinnati Bengals being next most common opponent at 75 games.
In 1970, upon the merger of the American Football League and the National Football League, the Steelers and then-Oilers began play in the newly-formed AFC Central Division.
For the next 32 years (1970-2001), they competed at least twice per season with the exception of 1982 (strike-shortened season) before the Titans moved to the AFC South and the Steelers to the AFC North in 2002.
The first meeting in 1970, a 19-7 Oilers win, was the first regular season game in Three Rivers Stadium, the Steelers’ home until moving to Heinz Field in 2001.
The Steelers have won the two most recent matchups, including a Thursday primetime meeting at Heinz Field in Week 11 of the 2017 regular season. The Steelers defense produced four interceptions and five sacks, helping the hosts pull away in the fourth quarter for a 40-17 win.
The Steelers’ most recent visit to Nissan Stadium was on Monday night, November 17th, 2014. Despite 263 passing yards from rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger, the Titans were unable to overcome the Steelers, led by Le’Veon Bell’s 204 rushing yards, and fell by a score of 27-24.
The last time the Titans beat the Steelers was in the 2013 season opener at Heinz Field. The Titans used five sacks from their defense and a ball-control offense to win 16-9, despite giving up an unusual safety on the opening kickoff.
There have been four postseason games played between the franchises, most recently a 34-31 overtime thriller in favor of the Titans in the 2002 Divisional Round. The first two playoff meetings were back-to-back AFC Championship Games following the 1978 and 1979 seasons, with Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” prevailing both times against the “Luv Ya Blue!” Oilers. The Oilers also lost a 1989 Wild Card Game in overtime against the Steelers.
Recent Matchups
2012 Week 6 • Oct. 11, 2012 • Steelers 23 at TITANS 26
2013 Week 1 • Sept. 8, 2013 • TITANS 16 at Steelers 9
2014 Week 11 • Nov. 17, 2014 • STEELERS 27 at Titans 24
2017 Week 11 • Nov. 16, 2017 • Titans 17 at STEELERS 40
