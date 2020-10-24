|
Tennessee Vols football falls to #2 Alabama Crimson Tide 48-17 at Neyland Stadium
Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, but it wasn’t enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Guarantano also moved into sole possession of sixth place on Tennessee’s career passing touchdowns list with 38, after throwing two on Saturday. Guarantano was tied with Jonathan Crompton, Heath Shuler and Andy Kelly – who all had 36 career passing touchdowns – entering the day.
Hyatt finished the day by tying his career best with two receptions for a career-high 86 yards. He posted his longest catches of the season with a 38-yard TD in the second quarter, his first, and a 48-yard reception in the third period on another Vol scoring drive.
Palmer, meanwhile, led the Big Orange in catches with four and amassed 57 yards. Sophomore running back Eric Gray paced UT on the ground with 57 yards on 19 carries.
Defensively, Tennessee (2-3) was led by junior safety Trevon Flowers, who had his second double-digit tackle effort of the season. His 10 stops, eight of them solo, vs. the Crimson Tide (5-0), matched the 10 he had vs. Missouri earlier this season. He also forced a fumble. Redshirt senior Kenneth George Jr. recorded seven tackles, including six solos for a squad that will be idle next weekend before resuming action on Nov. 7 at Arkansas.
After the teams exchanged punts on their opening possessions of the game, Alabama produced points on its next two drives. Running back Najee Harris crossed the goal line from one yard out to culminate a six-play, 70-yard drive at the 7:30 mark, and quarterback Mac Jones kept and scored from one yard out with 2:54 remaining. Placekicker Will Reichard booted extra points after each score to provide the Crimson Tide with a 14-0 lead after the opening stanza.
Senior placekicker Brent Cimaglia put Tennessee on the board with 12:11 left in the second period, booting a 33-yard field goal to cap a 13-play, 60-yard drive and cut the Bama lead to 14-3. Key plays on the drive included Guarantano connecting with Palmer on an 11-yard pass for a first down, Gray moving the chains twice with rushes of 11 and nine yards, and senior running back Ty Chandler picking up another first down with an 11-yard rush of his own.
The Tide responded on its next possession, marching 75 yards in nine plays, with Brian Robinson Jr. rushing up the middle from seven yards out. Reichard tacked on the extra point to push the lead to 21-3 with 8:12 left in the second quarter.
