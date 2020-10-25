Hopkinsville Community College Nursing recognized as Top Program by Multiple Organizations

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) nursing department has been recognized as a top program by both nursingprocess.org and RegisteredNursing.org.

RegisteredNursing.org has named HCC one of the 2020 Top Ranked Nursing Schools, ranking #4 of the best nursing schools in Kentucky.

RegisteredNursing.org ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Kentucky by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN pass rates out of the 48 RN programs in the state.

Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.

According to the RegisteredNursing.org website, the NCLEX-RN pass rates were analyzed going back to the most recent years of data available up to 5 years. Schools’ pass rates were averaged together and weighted by the recency of the exam.

Nursingprocess.org has also named HCC as one of the top nursing schools in the Southeast, ranking the college #5 out of 731 schools offering nursing programs in that region. The colleges were ranked based on four important, weighted factors: NCLEX-RN pass rates from 2016 – 2019 (60%), academic quality (20%), the nursing school’s reputation (10%) and affordability (10%).

HCC Nursing Director Joyce Lambruno, MSN stated, “We are honored to be recognized as a top nursing program. Our accomplishments are certainly a group effort. Present and past nursing instructors and students are to be commended for their efforts.”

Learn more about HCC’s nursing program at https://rebrand.ly/HCCnursing.

