Marsha Blackburn Report: Scotus Nomination voted favorably out of Committee

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, October 22nd, 2200, my colleagues and I on the Judiciary Committee unanimously voted Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination out of Committee.

The nomination will now get a full Senate vote. Tennesseans want Judge Barrett confirmed, and I will work hard to make sure that happens!

Big Tech

Next week Big Tech CEOs of Twitter, Facebook, and Google will be testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee. We will be looking at Section 230 and examining the reforms that are necessary to ensure a competitive and innovative marketplace. These companies are not the arbiters of truth, but they have been censoring information as if they are.

Have you been censored on social media? Tell us your story.

95 County Virtual Tour

Earlier this month, I concluded my 95 county virtual tour. I appreciated the opportunity to speak firsthand with county officials to learn how we can best work together to meet the needs of our state. I continue to be inspired by Tennesseans who contribute their talents and abilities to serve their communities during the pandemic. Our state is home to some of the most resilient people in the nation.

As a reminder, any dollar appropriated for federal grants is posted at www.grants.gov. This is your best resource to track down a possible federal grant that can benefit your community or organization. Remember to contact my office to request a letter of support for your grant application.

Marsha’s Roundup

I popped into Fox and Friends to discuss the upcoming hearing with Big Tech CEOs on Section 230 reform.

Keeping an innovative and competitive marketplace is a necessity. I spoke with Emily Chang on Bloomberg about how Google is abusing their market power.

On CNBC, I shared what Americans are looking for in the stimulus package and addressed other Big Tech-related concerns.

During the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing this week, I spoke about the need to expand access to care, and my TEAM Veteran Caregivers Act that will secure benefits and support for veteran caregivers.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

Stay In Touch

As a reminder, you can reach any of my six offices in Tennessee to share a concern or request assistance with a federal agency.

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

My Best,



Marsha

Related Stories

Sections

Topics