Clarksville Transit System’s Spooky Bus will offer Free Rides Friday, Saturday

CTS Spooky Special ready to roll again

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) Spooky Special is back for another Spooky Clarksville tour.

The Halloween-adorned bus will run the streets of Clarksville, offering free rides on Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

The Spooky Special, or Spooky Bus as some call it, is a Clarksville Transit System Halloween tradition that started 29 years ago to help residents get acquainted with the local public transportation service and to thank consistent passengers.

Clarksville Academy art students, who have annually painted a bus with special Halloween oriented designs for the past 26 years, will convene at 9:00am Thursday, October 29th at 430 Boillin Lane to paint the bus.

Rides on the Spooky Special are free, and it will run on a variety of routes Friday and on Halloween. All of the trips originate from the Transit Center at 200 Legion Street.

All riders are required to wear face masks and social distancing measures are in place on all buses — including the Spooky Bus — to adhere to CDC guidelines.

The Spooky Special will be at Clarksville Academy from 7:00am-9:40am Friday (weather permitting) and then continues with service to the following routes:

Friday, October 30th 111 Fort Campbell 10:00am-12:00pm 311 Cunningham Loop 12:00pm-1:00pm 411 Peachers Mill Road 1:00pm-2:00pm 512 Hilldale 2:00pm-4:00pm 611 Madison Street 4:00pm-5:00pm 813 Hospital/101Express 5:00pm-7:00pm 711 Governors Square Mall 7:00pm-9:00pm Saturday, October 31st (Halloween) 211 Tiny Town Road 6:30am-8:30am 313 Cunningham Loop 8:30am-9:30am 613 Madison Street 9:30am-10:30am 712 Governors Square Mall 10:30am-11:30am 212 Tiny Town Road 11:30am-1:30pm 111 Fort Campbell 2:00pm-4:00pm 311 Cunningham Loop 4:00pm-5:00pm 411 Peachers Mill Road 5:00pm-6:00pm 511 Hilldale 6:00pm-9:00pm

