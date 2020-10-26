Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Transit System’s Spooky Bus will offer Free Rides Friday, Saturday

October 26, 2020 | Print This Post
 

CTS Spooky Special ready to roll again

Clarksville Transit SystemClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) Spooky Special is back for another Spooky Clarksville tour.

The Halloween-adorned bus will run the streets of Clarksville, offering free rides on Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

The Spooky Special, or Spooky Bus as some call it, is a Clarksville Transit System Halloween tradition that started 29 years ago to help residents get acquainted with the local public transportation service and to thank consistent passengers.

Clarksville Transit System's Spooky Special

Clarksville Transit System’s Spooky Special

Clarksville Academy art students, who have annually painted a bus with special Halloween oriented designs for the past 26 years, will convene at 9:00am Thursday, October 29th at 430 Boillin Lane to paint the bus.

Rides on the Spooky Special are free, and it will run on a variety of routes Friday and on Halloween. All of the trips originate from the Transit Center at 200 Legion Street.

All riders are required to wear face masks and social distancing measures are in place on all buses — including the Spooky Bus — to adhere to CDC guidelines.

The Spooky Special will be at Clarksville Academy from 7:00am-9:40am Friday (weather permitting) and then continues with service to the following routes:

Friday, October 30th
111 Fort Campbell 10:00am-12:00pm
311 Cunningham Loop 12:00pm-1:00pm
411 Peachers Mill Road 1:00pm-2:00pm
512 Hilldale 2:00pm-4:00pm
611 Madison Street 4:00pm-5:00pm
813 Hospital/101Express 5:00pm-7:00pm
711 Governors Square Mall 7:00pm-9:00pm
 
Saturday, October 31st (Halloween)
211 Tiny Town Road 6:30am-8:30am
313 Cunningham Loop 8:30am-9:30am
613 Madison Street  9:30am-10:30am
712 Governors Square Mall 10:30am-11:30am
212 Tiny Town Road 11:30am-1:30pm
111  Fort Campbell 2:00pm-4:00pm
311 Cunningham Loop 4:00pm-5:00pm
411 Peachers Mill Road 5:00pm-6:00pm
511 Hilldale 6:00pm-9:00pm
 

Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives