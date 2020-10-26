|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Transit System’s Spooky Bus will offer Free Rides Friday, Saturday
CTS Spooky Special ready to roll again
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Transit System (CTS) Spooky Special is back for another Spooky Clarksville tour.
The Halloween-adorned bus will run the streets of Clarksville, offering free rides on Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st, 2020.
The Spooky Special, or Spooky Bus as some call it, is a Clarksville Transit System Halloween tradition that started 29 years ago to help residents get acquainted with the local public transportation service and to thank consistent passengers.
Clarksville Academy art students, who have annually painted a bus with special Halloween oriented designs for the past 26 years, will convene at 9:00am Thursday, October 29th at 430 Boillin Lane to paint the bus.
Rides on the Spooky Special are free, and it will run on a variety of routes Friday and on Halloween. All of the trips originate from the Transit Center at 200 Legion Street.
All riders are required to wear face masks and social distancing measures are in place on all buses — including the Spooky Bus — to adhere to CDC guidelines.
The Spooky Special will be at Clarksville Academy from 7:00am-9:40am Friday (weather permitting) and then continues with service to the following routes:
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Academy, Clarksville TN, Clarksville Transit center, Clarksville Transit System, CTS, Face Masks, Halloween, Legion Street, Social Distancing, Spooky Bus, Spooky Special
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed