|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,198 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, October 26th, 2020
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Three Officers to Corporal
Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Clayton Rudder, Brandon Theis, and Chaz Benning on their recent promotions to Corporal.
Rudder began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a Deputy in the Detention Services Bureau. He transferred to the Courts and Process Division in 2014.
He is also a U. S. Army Veteran. Rudder brings over 7 years of diverse experience to his new position as a Corporal in the Courts and Process Division.
Brandon Theis
Theis began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a Deputy in the Detention Services Bureau. He was promoted to Field Training Officer in 2015.
He previously served in the U.S. Army and currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserves. Theis brings over 7 years of diverse experience to his new position as Corporal in the Detention Services Bureau.
Chaz Benning
Benning began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as a Deputy in the Detention Services Bureau.
Benning brings nearly two years of experience to his new position as Corporal in the Detention Services Bureau.
SectionsNews
TopicsBrandon Theis, Chaz Benning, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Clayton Rudder, MCSO, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserves, Veteran
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed