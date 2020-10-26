Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office promotes Three Officers to Corporal

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Clayton Rudder, Brandon Theis, and Chaz Benning on their recent promotions to Corporal.

Rudder began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a Deputy in the Detention Services Bureau. He transferred to the Courts and Process Division in 2014.

He is also a U. S. Army Veteran. Rudder brings over 7 years of diverse experience to his new position as a Corporal in the Courts and Process Division.

Brandon Theis

Theis began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 as a Deputy in the Detention Services Bureau. He was promoted to Field Training Officer in 2015.

He previously served in the U.S. Army and currently serves in the U.S. Army Reserves. Theis brings over 7 years of diverse experience to his new position as Corporal in the Detention Services Bureau.

Chaz Benning

Benning began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as a Deputy in the Detention Services Bureau.

Benning brings nearly two years of experience to his new position as Corporal in the Detention Services Bureau.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics