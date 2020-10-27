Austin Peay State University releases 2021 Spring Volleyball Schedule

Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team will play a 16-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule in spring 2021, the league office announced Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

The league slate will take place predominantly on Sundays and Mondays, beginning the week of February 7th.

The league championship will be held April 1st-3rd at the site of the regular-season champion. The 48-team NCAA Volleyball Championship begins April 8th with selections announced April 4th.

Austin Peay State University will open the season with a Thursday, February 4th home opener against Murray State, followed by a Sunday, February 7th matchup against Morehead State.

The APSU Govs also host UT Martin (February 21st), Southeast Missouri (February 22nd), Jacksonville State (February 28th), Tennessee Tech (March 1st), SIU Edwardsville (March 21st) and Eastern Illinois (March 22nd).

Home match times will be announced at a later date.

“I’m pleased to have a schedule set for our volleyball program to compete for a championship in the winter-spring,” said APSU Govs head coach Taylor Mott. “It was disappointing not to be able to play in our traditional fall season, but the delay has given us the opportunity to work on the court with our eyes toward playing and winning a conference title in the spring.”

This Governors 2020 squad has a well-regarded freshman class of five individuals joining 10 returnees from a team that finished 9-7 in OVC play last season.

Among the returnees, senior outside hitter Brooke Moore, a two-time Second Team All-OVC selection, seeks to build on a career that has already seen her post 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in three seasons. In addition, senior outside hitter Chloe Stitt returns after a career-best 305-kill effort in 2020 that was second-best among the Govs hitters.

Further, the league noted this schedule is contingent upon current health conditions at each university community, following guidance from the NCAA, and local medical authorities.

The OVC and its member institutions will determine game management details and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details.

2021 Spring APSU Volleyball Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location February 4, 2021 (Thursday) TBA Home Murray State Clarksville February 7, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home Morehead State Clarksville February 14, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Away SIUE Edwardsville, Ill. February 15, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away Eastern Illinois Charleston, Ill. February 21, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home UT Martin Clarksville February 22, 2021 (Monday) TBA Home Southeast Missouri Clarksville February 28, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home Jacksonville State Clarksville March 1, 2021 (Monday) TBA Home Tennessee Tech Clarksville March 7, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Away Belmont Nashville March 8, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away Tennessee State Nashville March 11, 2021 (Thursday) TBA Away Murray State Murray, Ky. March 15, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away Eastern Kentucky Richmond, Ky. March 21, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home SIUE Clarksville March 22, 2021 (Monday) TBA Home Eastern Illinois Clarksville March 28, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Away Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau, Mo. March 29, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away UT Martin Martin April 1, 2021 (Thursday) TBA OVC Championship TBA April 23, 2021 (Friday) TBA NCAA National Semifinals TBA April 25, 2021 (Sunday) TBA NCAA National Championship TBA

