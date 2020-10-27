Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University releases 2021 Spring Volleyball Schedule

October 27, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's VolleyballBrentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team will play a 16-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule in spring 2021, the league office announced Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

The league slate will take place predominantly on Sundays and Mondays, beginning the week of February 7th.

Austin Peay State University Volleyball announces 2021 Spring Schedule. (APSU Sports Information)

The league championship will be held April 1st-3rd at the site of the regular-season champion. The 48-team NCAA Volleyball Championship begins April 8th with selections announced April 4th.

Austin Peay State University will open the season with a Thursday, February 4th home opener against Murray State, followed by a Sunday, February 7th matchup against Morehead State.

The APSU Govs also host UT Martin (February 21st), Southeast Missouri (February 22nd), Jacksonville State (February 28th), Tennessee Tech (March 1st), SIU Edwardsville (March 21st) and Eastern Illinois (March 22nd).

Home match times will be announced at a later date.

“I’m pleased to have a schedule set for our volleyball program to compete for a championship in the winter-spring,” said APSU Govs head coach Taylor Mott. “It was disappointing not to be able to play in our traditional fall season, but the delay has given us the opportunity to work on the court with our eyes toward playing and winning a conference title in the spring.”

This Governors 2020 squad has a well-regarded freshman class of five individuals joining 10 returnees from a team that finished 9-7 in OVC play last season.

Among the returnees, senior outside hitter Brooke Moore, a two-time Second Team All-OVC selection, seeks to build on a career that has already seen her post 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in three seasons. In addition, senior outside hitter Chloe Stitt returns after a career-best 305-kill effort in 2020 that was second-best among the Govs hitters.

Further, the league noted this schedule is contingent upon current health conditions at each university community, following guidance from the NCAA, and local medical authorities.

The OVC and its member institutions will determine game management details and attendance matters, media and broadcast issues, and other operational details.

 


2021 Spring APSU Volleyball Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location
February 4, 2021 (Thursday) TBA Home Murray State Clarksville
February 7, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home Morehead State Clarksville
February 14, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Away SIUE Edwardsville, Ill.
February 15, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away Eastern Illinois Charleston, Ill.
February 21, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home UT Martin Clarksville
February 22, 2021 (Monday) TBA Home Southeast Missouri Clarksville
February 28, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home Jacksonville State Clarksville
March 1, 2021 (Monday) TBA Home Tennessee Tech Clarksville
March 7, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Away Belmont Nashville
March 8, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away Tennessee State Nashville
March 11, 2021 (Thursday) TBA Away Murray State Murray, Ky.
March 15, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away Eastern Kentucky Richmond, Ky.
March 21, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Home SIUE Clarksville
March 22, 2021 (Monday) TBA Home Eastern Illinois Clarksville
March 28, 2021 (Sunday) TBA Away Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau, Mo.
March 29, 2021 (Monday) TBA Away UT Martin Martin
April 1, 2021 (Thursday) TBA   OVC Championship TBA
April 23, 2021 (Friday) TBA   NCAA National Semifinals TBA
April 25, 2021 (Sunday) TBA   NCAA National Championship TBA

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives