Chris Binkley, Laura Binkley create Maxie Dean Grizzard Agriculture Endowment for Austin Peay State University Students

Clarksville, TN – Chris and Laura Binkley recently made a generous contribution to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Foundation to establish the Maxie Dean Grizzard Agriculture Endowment to benefit APSU students.

Students who have graduated from high schools located in Stewart County or Montgomery County are eligible to receive this scholarship.

Applicants must be enrolled full-time at APSU with a major in agriculture and an ACT score between 21 and 23. To renew the scholarship, recipients must maintain a GPA of 2.85. The scholarship can be renewed for up to five years.

Maxie Dean Grizzard was born in Stewart County and moved to Montgomery County as a young boy. Grizzard grew up farming. He was considered a hard-working man in the fields and a devoted husband and step-father at home. Grizzard was retired from Riley Hardware and Montgomery County Farmers Co-op. He attended Grace Community Church, and he passed away on Jan. 6, 2014.

“He was the hardest working man I’ve ever known, and he loved being out on the farm,” Chris Binkley said. “I know that he would be honored knowing that part of his legacy would include this agriculture endowment in his name.”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

