Five Clarksville Christian School Cheerleaders Earn UCA All-American Honors

Clarksville, TN – Earlier this month, the Clarksville Christian School Varsity Cheer Squad participated in camp sanctioned by the United Cheerleaders Association. The team worked with UCA instructors on game planning, stunts, pep rally planning and other skills.

After navigating a rigorous lineup, CCS earned an overall Superior rating by UCA. In addition, several team members had the opportunity to tryout for prestigious All-American honors. CCS students Eme Beck, Elitta Middleton, Avery Moser, Mackenzie Prather, and Chalan Sanders were all recognized as UCA All-American cheerleaders.

CCS Cheer Coach, Alyssa Gauthier, noted she is “happy the cheerleaders were able to attend this cheer camp”, adding that, “with all of the uncertainties 2020 had given us, I knew the girls needed a boost of accomplishment.” Gauthier, who is in her first year as head coach of the squad, says she prays for her team daily that they will be positive, “godly difference-makers on and off the court.”

UCA trains over 180,000 cheerleaders each at over 3,200 sessions across the country, offering the widest array of dates and locations of any camp company. Their events are nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and CBS Sports to over 100 million homes and 32 countries nationwide each year. UCA has instilled leadership skills and personal confidence in more than four million athletes on and off the field while continuing to be the industry’s leader for forty-five years.

About Clarksville Christian School

Clarksville Christian School is a PK-12, Christ-centered school located in Clarksville, Tennessee. Founded in 2007, their expansion has mirrored the growth and vibrancy of the surrounding community. CCS, accredited by ACSI and Cognia (formerly AdvancED),seeks to provide Excellence in Education and Foundations in Faith . With more than two dozen athletic teams, several clubs and student organizations, and many more extracurricular activities and events, the campus atmosphere in and out of the classroom allows students to thrive.

For more information visit their website: www.ClarksvilleChristianSchool.org

