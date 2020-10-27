Roxy Regional Theatre launches ‘I Support the Arts’ campaign with “The Earth Without Art Is Just ‘Eh'” Yard Signs

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is offering a different type of yard sign after this especially contentious and divisive political season.

“The Earth Without Art Is Just ‘Eh'” vertical yard signs are a new grassroots fundraiser to support the iconic Roxy Regional Theatre organization with a 38-year tenure in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

“With all of the divisive political advertisements surrounding the November election, we hope to launch an ‘I Support the Arts’ campaign that can bring unity to the community around the idea of supporting the arts,” said Ryan Bowie, Executive Director of the Roxy Regional Theatre.

“Proudly state #ISUPPORTTHEARTS and bring a message of hope to your front yard or business this November,” Bowie stated.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Bowie and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors made the difficult decision to cancel the fully rehearsed production of A Streetcar Named Desire. As the crisis continued, the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic resulted in the loss of all theatrical productions through the fall of 2020.

“We have lost revenue, sure, but as artists we have lost our livelihoods, careers and ways of life. Having a career in the arts is not an easy one under normal circumstances, but with the industry virtually shut down, the light at the end of the tunnel is very dim,” Bowie said.

“We hope that the Clarksville-Montgomery County community will support not only the Roxy Regional Theatre with this yard sign campaign but also continue to raise awareness for the arts through this difficult time.”

“The Earth Without Art Is Just ‘Eh'” yard signs are $12.00 and available at the Roxy Regional Theatre, located at 100 Franklin Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, beginning Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020. Cash and check are the preferred method of payment, and credit card transactions will result in an additional 3% fee.

Contactless delivery is also available by calling the Roxy Regional Theatre box office at 931.645.7699 for payment and address information.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

