APSU Soccer announces 2021 Spring Schedule

Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team will play a 10-game Ohio Valley Conference schedule in the spring of 2021, the league office announced Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

The conference schedule will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays, with teams playing a pair of matches each week.

Each team will have a single bye date built into the schedule and the regular season is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, April 6th. Details on the OVC Tournament will be announced at a later date.

The 31 automatic qualifiers and 17 at-large bids for the 48-team NCAA Women’s College Cup will be announced on Sunday, April 18th.

Austin Peay State University will kick off the season with a 2:00pm, March 2nd match against Tennessee Tech at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, before traveling to SIU Edwardsville (March 5th) to wrap up week one. This season the Govs will also host matches against Jacksonville State (March 9th), Eastern Kentucky (March 25th), Eastern Illinois (March 26th) and UT Martin (March 30th), with all home matches being played at 2:00pm.

The road slate for the Governors will include trips to Southeast Missouri (March 12th), Murray State (March 15th), Belmont (March 23rd) and Morehead State (April 2nd). The Govs are scheduled to take their bye date on April 6th, which is the final scheduled date of the regular season.

“We are incredibly excited to receive a spring OVC schedule,” said head coach Naomi Kolarova. “Although it is a seriously shortened season, we are just buzzing to be able to play this spring. ”

“We know that there is still so much uncertainty surrounding things, but we are going to practice safe and smart decision making for our teams health both on and off the field. The team has worked hard this fall; they have gotten fit, they are playing good soccer, they are supporting one another well and we are excited to see all that positively translate into our spring season,” Kolarova stated.

Coming off their first trip to the OVC Soccer Championship in the Kolarova era, the Governors return 18 letterwinners from the 2019 squad. This season the Govs return 82 percent of the goals and 83.3 percent of the assists from the 2019 squad, as well as a 2019 First-Team All-OVC selection in senior midfielder Claire Larose. OVC All-Newcomer selection Anna McPhie is also back for her sophomore season, and is joined by a quintet of freshman, all hailing from the state of Tennessee.

Further, the league noted this schedule is contingent upon current health conditions at each university community, following guidance from the NCAA, and local medical authorities. The OVC and its member institutions will determine game management details and attendance maters, media and broadcasts issues, and other operational details.

APSU Soccer 2021 Schedule

Date Time At Opponent Location March 2, 2020 (Monday) TBA Home Tennessee Tech Clarksville March 5, 2020 (Thursday) TBA Away SIU Edwardsville Edwardsville, Ill. March 9, 2020 (Monday) TBA Home Jacksonville State Clarksville March 12, 2020 (Thursday) TBA Away Southeast Missouri Cape Girardeau, Mo. March 16, 2020 (Monday) TBA Away Murray State Murray, Ky. March 19, 2020 (Thursday) TBA Home Eastern Kentucky Clarksville March 23, 2020 (Monday) TBA Away Belmont Nashville March 26, 2020 (Thursday) TBA Home Eastern Illinois Clarksville March 30, 2020 (Monday) TBA Home UT Martin Clarksville April 2, 2020 (Thursday) TBA Away Morehead State Morehead, Ky. April 15, 2020 (Wednesday) TBA Semifinals TBA April 17, 2020 (Friday) TBA Championship TBA May 13, 2020 (Wednesday) TBA Women’s College Cup Cary, N.C.

