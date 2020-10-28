Austin Peay State University Students, Students, one minute can mean Free Meals for You

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students who need help putting food on the table can get free hot meals through a new Austin Peay State University Foundation program.

But those students must visit www.apsu.edu/feed-a-gov this week to fill out a survey to make sure they are added to the program. You must have your surveys turned in by November 1st, 2020!

The survey takes only one minute to complete.

The Austin Peay State University Foundation is using a Tennessee Community CARES Program grant to offer free hot meals to students in need.

The new APSU Foundation program, Feed a Gov, is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee and will use the $500,000 grant to provide eligible students and their families with meal vouchers to the University’s dining venues and expanded opportunities for placing grocery orders through the University’s food pantry.

“At Austin Peay State University, the percent of our student body who are Pell Grant eligible is one of the highest for universities in the state, which places our students at risk during difficult financial times – such as this pandemic – of not being able to buy the food they need,” Dr. Loretta Griffy, APSU associate vice president for student success strategic initiatives, said.

“The Foundation’s Feed a Gov program is a wonderful way to make sure these students and their families have access to meals to remain healthy and successful at Austin Peay State University,” stated Griffy.

The Austin Peay State University Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in August of 1975. A primary focus of the Foundation is to assist Austin Peay State University by providing funds for worthy purposes which are not sufficiently funded by other sources.

In September, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) awarded grants to 656 non-profit organizations across the state serving Tennessee communities. These grants are all provided through the new Tennessee Community CARES Program.

TDHS, along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, created the program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has worked tirelessly to identify the greatest areas of need for Tennesseans throughout this pandemic,” Governor Lee said. “Supporting non-profit partners strengthens communities and ensures recovery is swift and effective and we look forward to working with these organizations.”

The majority of the APSU Foundation’s grant will fund meal vouchers through November 15th, but some of the money will also be used to provide food items to the University’s Save Our Students Food Pantry. That pantry, which provides students with access to free food throughout the year, is located in the University’s Center for Service-Learning and Community Engagement.

