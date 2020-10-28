Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch starting this Afternoon

Nashville, TN – National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee from 1:00pm CT this afternoon, Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 until 7:00am CT Thursday morning

Starting tomorrow morning, the combination of Tropical Storm Zeta, along with an intense system over the southern half of the United States will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to most, if not all of Middle Tennessee.

2 to 3 inches of rain are expected from tomorrow morning through early Thursday morning and while some could see a little less, some could see more than 3 inches.

Over a 24 hour period, this should not cause widespread issues however, if any training of heavy rain should occur, localized flooding is not out of the question.

On the whole this system is expected to be progressive and move through Middle Tennessee relatively quickly.

Lakes and rivers in Middle Tennessee are in very good shape at this time. All are running low due to the lack of recent rainfall, but some minor rises on area rivers will be possible on Thursday and Friday if any spots see more than 3 inches.

Middle Tennessee residents should monitor the latest forecasts and remain weather aware for heavy rainfall over the next 36 hours.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Bedford County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

