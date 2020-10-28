Montgomery County County Commission to hold Meetings Electronically in November

Montgomery County, TN – In accordance with the Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order regarding limiting public gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus, and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, the November Montgomery County Informal and Formal Commission meetings will be conducted electronically.

Meeting electronically and limiting public access to the meeting is necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The informal commission meeting, scheduled on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:00pm and the formal commission meeting, scheduled on November 9th at 6:00pm can be viewed, as always, by the public as video on the Montgomery County YouTube Channel during the meeting or at any time after the meeting has taken place.

For members of the public who plan to address the County Commission about zoning cases on November 2nd, they may do so via Webex from the first-floor training room of the Montgomery County Historic Courthouse. A member of the staff will be available to guide them through the process. Space in the training room will be limited and open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For information about the Montgomery County Commission meetings visit mcgtn.org.

