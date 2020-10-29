New Border Wall Is Getting Results

Washington, D.C. – “The border has physically changed as a result of the Trump administration’s decision to fund projects along the 2,000-mile dividing line” between Mexico and the United States, Anna Giaritelli reports for the Washington Examiner.



“Years of labor is overwhelmingly evident and compelling. The wall is up, everywhere.”

In Philadelphia this week, “rioters threw stones and bricks, and some 30 officers sustained injuries. The agitators looted businesses, and officers arrested 91 people, including three for assaulting police and 76 for burglary . . . After unrest this summer, the [Philadelphia] City Council reduced police funding by more than $33 million,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board writes.

“Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, [America] achieved energy independence and energy dominance, becoming the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas . . . This achievement has had a profound effect on our economy, in the form of jobs and affordable energy,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette writes in the Midland Reporter-Telegram.

How does America’s economy today compare to our country under President Obama? “The sluggish first five months of the Obama-Biden recovery led to the slowest recovery in U.S. history,” financial expert Douglas Carr writes. “The Trump administration’s first five months of recovery are the nation’s fastest ever.” Read more in National Review.

