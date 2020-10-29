Austin Peay State University to offer Employees, Students Workshop, “What Happens After the Election?”

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) employees and students have an opportunity to engage in a workshop that asks, “What happens after the election?”

The workshop – titled “Civic Engagement 102: What Happens After the Election?” – will give all Austin Peay State University employees and students a chance to learn about the processes and procedures that happen after Election Day.

Dr. Kevin Baron of the APSU Department of Political Science and Public Management will lead the workshop, which is scheduled for 10:00am-11:00am Friday, October 30th, 2020. APSU employees and students can register here for the workshop.

Here is an overview of the workshop:

“The 2020 presidential election is unlike any experience in recent history. With so much misinformation, punditry and talk of legal actions, it is more important than ever to understand the elections process once the ballots have been cast and how they are counted. This “Learn. Grow. Lead.” workshop will cover the basics of what you need to know for this election and how the process will play out following Election Day. The workshop will provide basic information covering political parties and the electoral college to understand processes and procedures to understand when final vote counts and challenges must be done; examine what to expect with potential legal challenges to ballots and in which states; and answering basic questions on what-if scenarios and what to expect with an election during a pandemic.”

Austin Peay State University’s Human Resources is hosting the workshop.

