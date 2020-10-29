|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Titans game history against Cincinnati Bengals Newer: Chairman Lamar Alexander: Donald Trump Administration Price Transparency Rule Will Protect Patients, Contain Costs »
Federal Unemployment Benefits May End Soon for Many Claimants
Nashville, TN – Many Tennesseans currently receiving unemployment benefits through programs funded by the CARES Act could be nearing the end of their weekly payments.
The last day to claim benefits through these federal programs is December 26th, 2020.
According to federal program rules, many claimants could see their benefits stop before that date if they reach the maximum number of allowable weeks.
The state of Tennessee currently provides unemployment benefits through four separate programs, two of which are new federal programs receive created under the CARES Act.
Under the CARES Act, claimants who began receiving benefits through the PUA program early in its inception will begin reaching the maximum 39 weeks of payments in the coming weeks. All PUA claimants will receive benefits only through December 26th, 2020.
The state encourages claimants to continue searching for work so they can secure employment before their benefits end. Once a claimant exhausts benefits on the PUA program, they are not eligible for any other unemployment program.
SectionsNews
TopicsCARES Act, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Nashville, Nashville TN, pandemic, Tennessee, Unemployment Benefits
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed