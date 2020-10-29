F&M Bank nationally recognized by American Bankers Association Foundation for Support of Military

F&M Bank honored with American Bankers Association Foundation Community Commitment Award

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank was nationally recognized by the American Bankers Association Foundation for its Operation: Partners Serve program with a 2020 ABA Foundation

Community Commitment Award. The award was given to F&M Bank for its efforts in the supporting military families category and was presented during ABA’s Unconventional Convention on October 20th, 2020.

Entries were divided into seven categories including affordable housing, community and economic development, financial education, economic inclusion, protecting older Americans, supporting military families and volunteerism. Award winners were chosen by a field of nationally-recognized experts.

The selection committee chose the winning banks based on the creativity and thoughtfulness of programs — traditional or innovative in nature and structure — that embody the ideals of corporate social responsibility and demonstrate success in measurable terms.

“F&M Bank saw an opportunity to improve the lives of those in their communities and took action,” said Corey Carlisle, executive director, ABA Foundation. “The Operation: Partners Serve program made a meaningful difference on the Ft. Campbell, KY military base and throughout middle Tennessee. We hope their work serves as a blueprint for others throughout the industry.”

“We are always working to find new and innovative ways to positively impact the communities we serve,” said Sammy Stuard, Pres/CEO. “Through a variety of independent and collaborative programs, F&M Bank’s OPERATION: Partners Serve provides resources and opportunities for active duty and retired military and their families.”

“OPERATION: Partners Serve initiatives include Brunch for the Brave, Campbell Combat Ceremonies, Spouses Tour of Downtown Clarksville, Run for the Wall, and Turkeys for Troops. We are humbled and honored to accept this award for our efforts,” Stuard stated.

To learn more about the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Awards, visit aba.com/awards.

About F&M Bank

F&M Bank, headquartered in Clarksville, has assets exceeding $1.2 billion and operates 18 full-service banking offices in Montgomery, Stewart, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Rutherford, Putnam, Williamson and Dickson counties. In addition, it operates mortgage-only offices in Rutherford (Murfreesboro), Williamson (Brentwood) and Davidson (Green Hills) counties.

For contact information and office locations, visit www.myfmbank.com

