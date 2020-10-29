|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,377 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, October 29th, 2020
Tennessee Titans game history against Cincinnati Bengals
Nashville, TN – In the 61-year history of the organization, only one other NFL team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, has faced the Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers more frequently than the Cincinnati Bengals. There have been 75 all-time meetings with the Bengals, while the Steelers have squared off 79 times against the Titans/Oilers.
The Bengals began play in 1968 as an expansion franchise in the American Football League and that season played the then-Oilers for the first time, a 27-17 Houston win at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.
In 1970, Riverfront Stadium (later named Cinergy Field) opened, where the Bengals would call home until Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000.
The start of the 1970 season also marked the beginning of the newly-formed AFC Central Division, giving new life to the Bengals and Oilers rivalry.
The two teams met at least twice per season each year from 1970–2001, until realignment split up the division in 2002. The Titans moved to the AFC South, while the Bengals were placed in the AFC North.
During their time as division rivals, the Oilers and Bengals met only once in the playoffs. In 1990, the Wild Card Oilers traveled to face the AFC Central Champion Bengals and were defeated 41-14.
They have played eight times since moving to different divisions, with an even 4-4 split. Most recently, the Titans defeated the Bengals 24-20 at Nissan Stadium on November 12th, 2017. In the most recent contest at Paul Brown Stadium went decidedly in the Bengals’ favor, 33-7, on September 21st, 2014.
The Titans have won the majority of their games with the Bengals since moving to Tennessee. They are 12-6 in that time period (1997–present), including a seven-game winning streak from 1998-01. The streak included five consecutive road victories for the Titans, three of which occurred at Paul Brown Stadium.
On September 12th, 1999, the Bengals helped the Titans open their new home in the first regular season game at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won dramatically 36-35 on a last-second field goal by Al Del Greco.
Most Recent Matchups
2008 Week 2 • Sept. 14, 2008 • TITANS 24 at Bengals 7
2011 Week 9 • Nov. 6, 2011 • BENGALS 24 at Titans 17
[479center]
2014 Week 3 • Sept. 21, 2014 • Titans 7 at BENGALS 33
2017 Week 10 • Nov. 12, 2017 • Bengals 20 at TITANS 24
SectionsSports
TopicsA.J. Green, AFC North, AFC South, Andy Dalton, Carson Palmer, Chris Johnson, Cincinnati Bengals, Cortland Finnegan, Damian Williams, DeMarco Murray, Giovani Bernard, Houston Oilers, Jake Locker, Jeremy Hill, Lavelle Hawkins, Marcus Mariota, Matt hasselbeck, Michael Griffin, Mohamed Sanu, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nippert Stadium, Nissan Stadium, Tennessee Titans, Titans, Vince Young
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed