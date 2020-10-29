The Great American Recovery: Third Quarter GDP Blows Past Expectations

Washington, D.C. – “After releasing his plan to reopen America safely in April, President Donald Trump remarked that prior to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the United States had ‘built the greatest economy anywhere in the world . . . and we’re going to build it again,’” the White House Council of Economic Advisers writes.



“This morning’s release of U.S. GDP for the third quarter of 2020 from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) affirms President Donald Trump’s statement . . . GDP grew 7.4 percent (33.1 percent at an annual rate) in the third quarter, the largest single quarter of economic growth on record and roughly twice the prior record of 3.9 percent.”

“However implemented, the public option, like its close cousin Medicare-for All, poses a grave threat to America’s beleaguered health care workers,” writes Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “In light of the pandemic, that’s the last thing health care workers need . . . America owes them a debt of gratitude–not a pay cut.” Read more in RealClearHealth.

“Under the Trump administration, our country’s air is the cleanest ever recorded, our water has never been safer to drink, and we lead the world in overall GHG-emissions reductions . . . When it comes to intelligent environmental regulation, instead of blaming the Donald Trump administration for their problems, perhaps [California] should look to it for guidance,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler writes in National Review.

“Last week, President Trump announced his promise to Indian Country–a collaborative policy agenda titled ‘Putting America’s First Peoples First: Forgotten No More.’ The plan reflects the President’s commitment to partnering with Native American communities to build a brighter future, while at the same time honoring their past,” write Acting Domestic Policy Council Director Brooke Rollins and Assistant Interior Secretary of Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney in Indian Country Today.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics