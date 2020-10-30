Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


36th Annual APSU Percussion Halloween Concert goes virtual Tonight

October 30, 2020
 

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Frank N. Stein, Mr. Ghost and Ms. Pumpkin from visiting the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus today (October 30th) for the APSU Percussion Ensemble’s 36th Annual Halloween Concert at 7:30pm.

Austin Peay State University Percussion Ensemble’s 36th Annual Halloween Concert takes place Friday at 7:30pm. (APSU)

But to keep these ghoulish guests – and the entire community safe – the popular event will be live-streamed on the APSU Music Department Facebook Page. This year’s concert will only feature one show with no admission fee.

“I’d still like to support Loaves & Fishes (and honestly, they probably need help more than ever!), so if you want to contribute, go to their website, Loaves & Fishes or swing by the Music/Mass Communication Building and drop your donation (two cans of food) into the Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert Garbage Can, located just outside the front door of the building,” David Steinquest, APSU professor of percussion, said. “Be careful with it! That’s a real musical instrument!”

