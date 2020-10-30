City of Clarksville to distribute COVID-19 related Grants

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville’s Office of Housing & Community Development is inviting organizations to apply for special Community Development Block Grants that address COVID-19 Coronavirus impacts.

Clarksville is proposing amending its CDBG Annual Action Plan to allow Housing & Community Development to apply for and use $1.4 million in new grants for eligible COVID-19 Coronavirus related needs.

Money for the grants comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) through allocation of supplemental CDBG Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds.

Organizations interested in applying for these grants must attend at least one virtual meeting and then submit an application to the Clarksville Office of Housing & Community Development.

Two virtual teleconferences are scheduled:

The first will be offered at 11:00am Friday, October 30th. The link to join Friday’s teleconference is meet.google.com/owq-aktc-mxo . The teleconference can also be joined by calling +1 617,675,4444‬‬ PIN: 194 637 382 3107#.

The second will be at 4:00pm Monday, November 2nd. The link to join Monday’s teleconference is meet.google.com/yta-gvki-agy . The teleconference can also be joined by calling ‪+1 617,675,4444‬‬ PIN: 807 012 374 9031#‬‪.

CDBG-CV grants fund local public services and small business assistance programs; and public health, emergency response, or temporary housing facilities that address COVID-19 Coronavirus impacts.

Eligible organizations must be registered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a 501 (c) (3) entity. Each activity must meet a national objective, be an eligible activity, and be carried out to prevent, prepare for, or respond to the coronavirus.

