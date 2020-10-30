Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 30th, 2020

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN -The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

Nightly, from 10:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures for resurfacing operations. On Saturday, October 31st and Sunday, November 1st, there will be lane closures on SR 374 for bridge joint installation.





Montgomery County

Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

Nightly, from 12:00am-11:00am, there will be a lane closure for construction work.

Cheatham County

Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

From now through October 2020, the roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

Davidson County

On Monday, November 2nd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.

On Monday, November 2nd, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) at MM 15 for cleaning rock cut.

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

I-65 Sign Installation

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions at MM 60-63 for sign installation.

Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

On Tuesday, November 3rd through Thursday, November 5th, frpm 8:00pm-5:00am, Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under the I-65 bridge to wreck forms following weekend repair work. The I-65 ramps will remain open.

On Friday, October 30th at 8:00pm through Monday, November 2nd at 5:00am, TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop).

Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

The I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Demonbreun Street will be closed.

Maps and more information: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2020/10/29/davidson-county–i-65-closure-at-wedgewood-avenue-this-weekend.html

I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am excluding Friday and Saturday, there will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

Nightly, from 9:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

On-Call Concrete Repair

On Friday, October 30th at 8:00pm through Monday, November 2nd at 6:00am, the ramp from 46th Avenue to I-40 eastbound will be closed to replace concrete.

Robertson County

Resurfacing on SR 256 from LM 6-10

Nightly, from 5:00pm-7:00am, there will be lane closures on SR 256 for resurfacing operations.

